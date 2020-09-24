Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Buy rating on Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB – Research Report) on September 22. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 66.2% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Compass Diversified Holdings, and Prospect Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Investcorp Credit Management BDC.

