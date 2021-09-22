Inventiva (IVA) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Inventiva (IVA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 41.7% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Inventiva with a $40.00 average price target.

Inventiva’s market cap is currently $541.2M and has a P/E ratio of -11.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.52.

Inventiva SA is a France-based biopharmaceutical company specialized in developing drugs that impact on nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. The company is focused on developing its product candidate, lanifibranor, for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, a disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. The company is also involved in developing a portfolio of pre-clinical therapy programs. It operates in the segment of Service delivery and clinical stage research, notably into therapies in the areas of oncology, fibrosis and rare diseases. All the company’s operations are located in France.