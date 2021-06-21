Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Today, the SVP & CAO of Intuit (INTU – Research Report), Mark Flournoy, sold shares of INTU for $316.1K.

Following Mark Flournoy’s last INTU Sell transaction on September 03, 2020, the stock climbed by 135.4%. In addition to Mark Flournoy, one other INTU executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Intuit’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.17 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.46 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3 billion and had a net profit of $1.08 billion. The company has a one-year high of $478.49 and a one-year low of $280.99. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 126.82.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $500.20, reflecting a -4.6% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy INTU with a $525.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Intuit has been negative according to 94 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mark Flournoy’s trades have generated a -25.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Incorporated in 1983, California-based Intuit, Inc., a software company, provides financial management solutions and compliance products and services for small businesses, accountants, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed Group; Consumer Group; ProConnect Group and Credit Karma.