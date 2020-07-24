Intuit (INTU) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Intuit (INTU – Research Report), with a price target of $308.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $286.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 57.5% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Target Hospitality.

Intuit has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $312.92.

Intuit’s market cap is currently $76.03B and has a P/E ratio of 58.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 25.32.

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment includes do-it-yourself and assisted TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Strategic Partner segment comprises professional tax offerings, which include Lacerte, ProSeries, ProFile, and ProConnect Tax Online among professional accountants. The company was founded by Scott D. Cook and Thomas A. Proulx in March 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.