October 20, 2021

Intricon (IIN) Receives a Buy from Colliers Securities

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Kyle Bauser from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Intricon (IINResearch Report), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 58.7% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Semler Scientific, and Motus Gi Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intricon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.00.

Based on Intricon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.22 million and GAAP net loss of $1.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.6 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.28 million.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets. The Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer segment provides advanced hearing products such as ultra-miniature volume controls and trimmers, custom amplifiers, and custom, completed hearing instruments. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Arden Hills, MN.

