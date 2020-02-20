Intricon (IIN) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Buy rating on Intricon (IIN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.01, close to its 52-week low of $16.74.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 38.8% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intricon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.00.

Based on Intricon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $290K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $868K.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.