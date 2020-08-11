Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI – Research Report), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 48.3% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Intra-Cellular Therapies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Intra-Cellular Therapies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.08 million and GAAP net loss of $47.41 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $34.84 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ITCI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery and clinical development of innovative, small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS. Its lead product candidate, ITI-007, is in clinical development as a first-in-class treatment for schizophrenia. The company also includes pre-clinical programs that are focused on advancing drug candidates for the treatment of cognitive dysfunction, in both schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease, and for disease modification and the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Paul Greengard and Sharon Mates on August 29, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.