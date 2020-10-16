Intersect ENT (XENT) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Intersect ENT (XENT – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 51.8% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Alphatec Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Intersect ENT with a $18.38 average price target, representing a 4.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $31.46 and a one-year low of $5.97. Currently, Intersect ENT has an average volume of 287.1K.

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.