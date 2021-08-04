International Seaways (INSW) Gets a Buy Rating from Cleaves Securities

In a report issued on July 28, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities maintained a Buy rating on International Seaways (INSW – Research Report), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 59.6% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Star Bulk Carriers.

International Seaways has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00.

International Seaways’ market cap is currently $460.1M and has a P/E ratio of -9.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.48.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INSW in relation to earlier this year.

International Seaways, Inc. engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers focuses on crude and refined petroleum products. The Other segment includes joint ventures from liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded on December 6, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.