International Money Express (IMXI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterated a Buy rating on International Money Express (IMXI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 69.1% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Genworth Financial, Oportun Financial, and MGIC Investment.

International Money Express has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.67, implying a 27.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

International Money Express’ market cap is currently $540.1M and has a P/E ratio of 22.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1567.91.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic money remittance services. It offers wire transfer, money order and check cashing services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.