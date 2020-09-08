International Money Express (IMXI) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on International Money Express (IMXI – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 68.9% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Genworth Financial, Oportun Financial, and MGIC Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International Money Express is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.60, implying a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.69 and a one-year low of $6.46. Currently, International Money Express has an average volume of 169.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IMXI in relation to earlier this year.

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic money remittance services. It offers wire transfer, money order and check cashing services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.