International Business Machines (IBM) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Edward Caso from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on International Business Machines (IBM – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 60.7% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DXC Technology Company, Science Applications, and Exlservice Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International Business Machines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $144.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on International Business Machines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.57 billion and net profit of $1.18 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.18 billion and had a net profit of $1.59 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing. The Cloud & Cognitive Software segment provides integrated and secure cloud, data and solutions to the clients. The Global Business Services segment provides clients with consulting, application management and global process services. The Global Technology Services segment provides comprehensive IT infrastructure and platform services that create business value for clients. The Systems segment provides clients with innovative infrastructure platforms to help meet the requirements of hybrid cloud and enterprise AI workload. The Global Financing segment encompasses two primary businesses: financing, primarily conducted through IBM Credit LLC, and remanufacturing and remarketing. The company was founded by Charles Ranlett Flint and Thomas J. Watson Sr. on June 16, 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, NY.