Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau maintained a Buy rating on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.59.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intercontinental Exchange is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.80.

Intercontinental Exchange’s market cap is currently $55.71B and has a P/E ratio of 27.09. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.25.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 113 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ICE in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Vice Charles A, the Vice Chairman of ICE bought 3,746 shares for a total of $200,120.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings segments. The Trading and Clearing segment offers transaction-based executions and clearing activities. The Data and Listings segment includes securities and subscription-based data services.