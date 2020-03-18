Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE – Research Report), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.79, close to its 52-week low of $72.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 44.3% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, WisdomTree Investments, and Janus Henderson Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intercontinental Exchange is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $104.27, implying a 37.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Intercontinental Exchange’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.56 billion and net profit of $448 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.59 billion and had a net profit of $611 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 113 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ICE in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Sprecher Jeffrey C, the CEO of ICE bought 104,911 shares for a total of $4,855,906.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings segments. The Trading and Clearing segment offers transaction-based executions and clearing activities. The Data and Listings segment includes securities and subscription-based data services.