Intercept Pharma (ICPT) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Hold rating on Intercept Pharma (ICPT – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.58, close to its 52-week low of $42.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 43.8% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Akero Therapeutics.

Intercept Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.76, which is a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Based on Intercept Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $72.65 million and GAAP net loss of $92.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $52.25 million and had a GAAP net loss of $90.27 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ICPT in relation to earlier this year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline is OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. The company was founded by Mark E. Pruzanski and Roberto Pellicciari on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.