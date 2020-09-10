Inter Parfums (IPAR) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Inter Parfums (IPAR – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.57, close to its 52-week low of $34.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 59.8% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Inter Parfums with a $48.67 average price target.

Inter Parfums’ market cap is currently $1.31B and has a P/E ratio of 39.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.32.

Inter Parfums, Inc. engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through following segments: European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances. Its brands include Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Bebe, Coach, Dunhill, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto and other. The company was founded by Jean Madar and Philippe Benacin in May 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.