Intelligent Systems (INS) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Intelligent Systems (INS – Research Report), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 67.8% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Sutter Rock Capital, and Synchrony Financial.

Intelligent Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.00.

Intelligent Systems’ market cap is currently $271.9M and has a P/E ratio of 26.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INS in relation to earlier this year.

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc. and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.