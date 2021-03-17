Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.14.

Buck has an average return of 51.6% when recommending Intellicheck Mobilisia.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #233 out of 7395 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intellicheck Mobilisia with a $16.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Intellicheck Mobilisia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.7 million and net profit of $32.41K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.93 million and had a GAAP net loss of $568.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IDN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of identity authentication systems for various applications including mobile, handheld and integrated systems for the government, military and commercial markets. Its products include ID-Check, Retail ID, and Age ID, a patented technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issue IDs from U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.