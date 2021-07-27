Intel (INTC) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Intel (INTC – Research Report), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 45.2% and a 76.7% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Allegro MicroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intel is a Hold with an average price target of $60.86, implying a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $68.49 and a one-year low of $43.61. Currently, Intel has an average volume of 24.14M.

Intel manufactures and sells microprocessors, chipsets, flash memory as well as other products and platforms for compute, storage, network and other functions. The company’s data-centric businesses include Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things (IOTG), Mobileye, Non-volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), with the PC-centric business comprised of Client Computing Group (CCG). It derives a majority of its revenue from platform products, which incorporate various components and technologies, including a microprocessor and chipset, a stand-alone SoC, or multichip package.