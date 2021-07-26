Integral Ad Science (IAS) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Integral Ad Science (IAS – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $23.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 41.4% and a 71.0% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Zillow Group Class C, and Fiverr International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Integral Ad Science is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.60, representing a 22.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp is a digital advertising verification company. Its cloud-based technology platform delivers independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across all devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.