July 26, 2021   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Services   No comments

Integral Ad Science (IAS) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

By Ryan Adsit

Integral Ad Science (IASResearch Report) received a Buy rating and a $23.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 41.4% and a 71.0% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Zillow Group Class C, and Fiverr International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Integral Ad Science is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.60, representing a 22.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp is a digital advertising verification company. Its cloud-based technology platform delivers independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across all devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019