Intec Pharma (NTEC) Receives a Hold from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. reiterated a Hold rating on Intec Pharma (NTEC – Research Report), with a price target of $0.20. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.22, close to its 52-week low of $0.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 30.7% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intec Pharma is a Hold with an average price target of $0.20, which is a -8.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Intec Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.66 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intec Pharma Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development of drugs based on proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its Accordion Pill technology is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs under development by utilizing an efficient gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The company was founded by Zvi Joseph in 2000 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.