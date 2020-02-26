Insulet (PODD) Receives a Hold from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Insulet (PODD – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $196.73, close to its 52-week high of $219.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.7% and a 25.0% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Insulet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $195.75.

Based on Insulet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $9.89 million.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.