Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Receives a Sell from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Sell rating on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP – Research Report) and a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.76, close to its 52-week high of $83.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 54.1% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Edwards Lifesciences, and Strata Skin Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inspire Medical Systems is a Hold with an average price target of $63.67.

Based on Inspire Medical Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.25 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.78 million.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead. The company was founded by Timothy P.