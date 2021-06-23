Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Buy rating on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $195.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 70.1% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Treace Medical Concepts, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Organogenesis Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Inspire Medical Systems with a $260.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $252.25 and a one-year low of $82.77. Currently, Inspire Medical Systems has an average volume of 225.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead. The company was founded by Timothy P. Herbert in November 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.