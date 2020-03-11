March 11, 2020   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Consumer Goods   No comments

Inseego (INSG) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

By Austin Angelo

In a report released yesterday, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Inseego (INSGResearch Report), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 60.7% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Adesto Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inseego is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.80.

Based on Inseego’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.81 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.19 million.

Inseego Corp.is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions. The company serves service providers, distributors, consumers, and the enterprise.

