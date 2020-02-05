Inphi (IPHI) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Inphi (IPHI – Research Report), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.61, close to its 52-week high of $85.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 73.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inphi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $84.27, representing a 6.1% upside. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $100.00 price target.

Based on Inphi’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.18 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $21.63 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IPHI in relation to earlier this year.

Inphi Corp. engages in the provision of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. The Analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.