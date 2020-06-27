Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF) Receives a Buy from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev maintained a Buy rating on Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $0.43. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.12.

Rajeev has an average return of 11.7% when recommending Inner Spirit Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inner Spirit Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.43.

The company has a one-year high of $0.16 and a one-year low of $0.05. Currently, Inner Spirit Holdings has an average volume of 18.37K.

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. engages in retail of cannabis dispensaries. It distributes its product under the Spiritleaf brand. The company was founded on May 11th, 2017 is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.