Innate Pharma SA (IPHYF) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Damien Choplain from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Innate Pharma SA (IPHYF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is ranked #5767 out of 6562 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Innate Pharma SA with a $8.68 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.12 and a one-year low of $3.71. Currently, Innate Pharma SA has an average volume of 347.

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic antibodies that harness the innate immune system to improve cancer treatment and clinical outcomes for patients. Its products include immunotherapy drugs and monoclonal antibodies. The Immunotherapy drugs are designated for cancer and inflammatory diseases. The Monoclonal antibodies targets receptors and pathways controlling the activation of innate immunity cells. The company was founded by Hervé Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié and François Romagné on September 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.