Inhibrx (INBX) Receives a New Rating from JMP Securities

In a report released today, Reni Benjamin from JMP Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Inhibrx (INBX – Research Report) and a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Benjamin is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.5% and a 36.3% success rate. Benjamin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Inhibrx with a $42.00 average price target.

Based on Inhibrx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $954K and GAAP net loss of $20.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.34 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.89 million.

Inhibrx Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. It combines an understanding of target biology with protein engineering, proprietary discovery technologies, and an integrative approach to research and development to design differentiated therapeutic candidates.