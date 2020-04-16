Ingersoll Rand (IR) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh maintained a Hold rating on Ingersoll Rand (IR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 48.7% success rate. Walsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ingersoll Rand is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.00.

Based on Ingersoll Rand’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $606 million and net profit of $25.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $713 million and had a net profit of $94.5 million.

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc is a provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services. It manufactures compressor, pump, vacuum and blower products in its markets. Its segments are Industrials, Energy, and Medical. In the Industrials segment, the company designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of air compression, vacuum and blower products across a wide array of technologies and applications. In the Medical segment, it designs, manufactures and markets specialized gas, liquid and precision syringe pumps, and compressors for use in the medical, laboratory and biotechnology end markets.