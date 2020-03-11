March 11, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Information Services Group (III) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Information Services Group (IIIResearch Report), with a price target of $5.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.9% and a 32.8% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kelly Services, DLH Holdings, and Vectrus.

Information Services Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Information Services Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.09 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $852K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019