Information Services Group (III) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Information Services Group (III – Research Report), with a price target of $5.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.9% and a 32.8% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kelly Services, DLH Holdings, and Vectrus.

Information Services Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.25.

Based on Information Services Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.09 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $852K.

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.