Information Services Group (III) Gets a Hold Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Hold rating on Information Services Group (III – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.24.

Information Services Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

Information Services Group’s market cap is currently $105.3M and has a P/E ratio of 38.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -10.30.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of III in relation to earlier this year.

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.