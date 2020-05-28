InflaRx (IFRX) Receives a Hold from LifeSci Capital

In a report released yesterday, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital maintained a Hold rating on InflaRx (IFRX – Research Report), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 55.6% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, La Jolla Pharma, and Sierra Oncology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for InflaRx with a $11.33 average price target, representing a 38.7% upside. In a report issued on May 21, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.47 and a one-year low of $2.17. Currently, InflaRx has an average volume of 1.43M.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products includes IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.