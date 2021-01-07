January 7, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

InflaRx (IFRX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

By Austin Angelo

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on InflaRx (IFRXResearch Report) on January 5 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.58.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.2% and a 57.6% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on InflaRx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.50.

InflaRx’s market cap is currently $142M and has a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.39.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products includes IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

