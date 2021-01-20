January 20, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

InflaRx (IFRX) Gets a Hold Rating from LifeSci Capital

By Carrie Williams

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Hold rating on InflaRx (IFRXResearch Report) on January 13 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 71.4% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and Cogent Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for InflaRx with a $11.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.70 and a one-year low of $2.52. Currently, InflaRx has an average volume of 290.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products includes IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019