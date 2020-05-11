Infinity Pharma (INFI) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Infinity Pharma (INFI – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.01.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 49.2% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Infinity Pharma with a $2.88 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.80 and a one-year low of $0.61. Currently, Infinity Pharma has an average volume of 160K.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.