Infinity Pharma (INFI) Receives a Buy from JonesTrading

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Infinity Pharma (NASDAQ: INFI) on July 31 and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.98.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infinity Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.17, an 119.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 53.2% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

The company has a one-year high of $1.68 and a one-year low of $0.60. Currently, Infinity Pharma has an average volume of 554.5K.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.