Infinity Pharma (INFI) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Buy rating on Infinity Pharma (INFI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.99.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 37.6% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50, a 160.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Based on Infinity Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $428K and GAAP net loss of $10.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.14 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.74 million.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.