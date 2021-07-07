Infinity Pharma (INFI) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley Financial

In a report released today, Kalpit Patel from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on Infinity Pharma (INFI – Research Report), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 33.3% success rate. Patel covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Allogene Therapeutics, Magenta Therapeutics, and Forte Biosciences.

Infinity Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.33.

Infinity Pharma’s market cap is currently $252.6M and has a P/E ratio of -4.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.31.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.