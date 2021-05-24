Infinera (INFN) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Infinera (INFN – Research Report), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 65.2% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infinera is a Hold with an average price target of $10.00.

Based on Infinera’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $331 million and GAAP net loss of $48.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $330 million and had a GAAP net loss of $99.27 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INFN in relation to earlier this year.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of optical transport networking equipment, software, and services to telecommunications carriers. Its products include long-haul and subsea, metro networks, data center interconnect, and software. The company was founded by David F. Welch, Drew Daniel Perkins, and Jagdeep Singh in December 2000, and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.