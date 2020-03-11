March 11, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Infineon (IFNNY) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

By Jason Carr

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital downgraded Infineon (IFNNYResearch Report) to Hold, with a price target of EUR20.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.1% and a 36.5% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Hermes International, and Dialog Semiconductor.

Infineon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.70.

The company has a one-year high of $24.90 and a one-year low of $15.43. Currently, Infineon has an average volume of 112.3K.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Power Management and Multimarket; and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

