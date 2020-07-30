July 30, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

By Jason Carr

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPTResearch Report), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.3% and a 47.1% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, and Office Properties Income.

Industrial Logistics Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Industrial Logistics Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $64.28 million and net profit of $12.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.99 million and had a net profit of $16.79 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019