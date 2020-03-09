Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Hold rating on Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT – Research Report) on March 6 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 65.5% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Industrial Logistics Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties’ market cap is currently $1.4B and has a P/E ratio of 26.69. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.41.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.