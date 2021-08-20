Industrial Alliance Securities Downgrades Imac Holdings (IMAC) to Hold

Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Imac Holdings (IMAC – Research Report) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of $1.80. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.44.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Imac Holdings with a $1.78 average price target, which is a 22.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Alliance Global Partners also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $1.75 price target.

Imac Holdings’ market cap is currently $36.46M and has a P/E ratio of -4.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.20.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C. Wallis, Jason William Brame and Jeffrey S. Ervin in August 2000 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.