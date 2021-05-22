Industrial Alliance Securities Believes Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU) Won’t Stop Here

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU – Research Report) received a Buy rating from Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Industrial Alliance Securities yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.65, close to its 52-week high of $49.11.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookfield Business Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.00, implying a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $49.11 and a one-year low of $25.68. Currently, Brookfield Business Partners has an average volume of 26.48K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brookfield Business Partners LP specializes in business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business services, Infrastructure services, Industrial operations, and Corporate and other. The Business Services segment relates to residential real estate, facilities management and financial advisory services. The new infrastructure services segment is currently comprised of a global provider of infrastructure services to the power generation industry. The industrial operations segment consists primarily of specialty metal and aggregates mining operations in Canada, select industrial manufacturing operations, comprised principally of the global production of graphite electrodes and the manufacturing of infrastructure support products in Canada, water and wastewater services in Brazil, and natural gas exploration and production. The corporate and other includes corporate cash and liquidity management, as well as activities related to the management of the partnership’s relationship with Brookfield. The company was founded on October 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.