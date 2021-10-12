INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

In a report released yesterday, Dave Rodgers from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on INDUS Realty Trust (INDT – Research Report), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 68.1% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Franklin Street Properties, and Rexford Industrial Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on INDUS Realty Trust is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.00.

Based on INDUS Realty Trust’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.84 million and GAAP net loss of $1.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.32 million and had a GAAP net loss of $693K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

