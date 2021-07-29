Indra Sistemas (ISMAY) Got Some Good News

In a report released yesterday, Societe Generale from Societe Generale upgraded Indra Sistemas (ISMAY – Research Report) to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.29, equals to its 52-week high of $5.29.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Indra Sistemas.

Based on Indra Sistemas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $751 million and net profit of $22.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $735 million and had a net profit of $6.3 million.

Indra Sistemas is a Spain-based provider of information technology offerings for finance, insurance, public administration, airports, defense, healthcare, media, telecom, security, energy, and infrastructure end markets. Its product capabilities include analytics, cloud computing, enterprise resource planning, networks and communications, electoral processes, bus technology, subway technology, and sustainability solutions. The firm generates revenue in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific.