Indiva (NDVAF) Gets a Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev maintained a Buy rating on Indiva (NDVAF – Research Report) on May 21 and set a price target of $0.62. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.20.

Rajeev has an average return of 6.8% when recommending Indiva.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is ranked #6654 out of 6800 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Indiva is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.59.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.38 and a one-year low of $0.11. Currently, Indiva has an average volume of 38.85K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NDVAF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Indiva Ltd. engages in the construction of a medical marijuana facility. It offers dried cannabis flower, chocolate, accessories, and oil. The company was founded by Niel Marotta and Koby Smutylo on May 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.