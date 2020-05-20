Independent Research Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Nordex (NRDXF)

In a report released today, Sven Diermeier from Independent Research maintained a Hold rating on Nordex (NRDXF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR7.70. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Diermeier is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 55.6% success rate. Diermeier covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Wacker Chemie AG, and LANXESS.

Nordex has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.02, which is a 26.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR9.20 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.09 and a one-year low of $6.05. Currently, Nordex has an average volume of 553.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers. It also offers inspection and maintenance, inspection of safety equipment, repair service, spare part deliveries, modernization, technical enhancements, condition monitoring system, customer training, and remote monitoring and management. Nordex was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.