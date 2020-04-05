Independent Research Maintains a Hold Rating on Nordex (NRDXF)

In a report issued on April 1, Sven Diermeier from Independent Research maintained a Hold rating on Nordex (NRDXF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR7.70. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.00.

Diermeier said:

“FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Independent Research hat das Kursziel fur Nordex nach der Bilanzvorlage von 10,10 auf 7,70 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf “Halten” belassen. Im vierten Quartal habe der Gewinn je Aktie (EPS) des Windturbinen-Herstellers seine Prognose klar verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Sven Diermeier in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Auch der Ausblick, der noch keine Corona-Krise berucksichtige, habe mit Blick auf die daraus zu erwartende Marge enttauscht. Diermeier reduzierte seine EPS-Schatzungen fur 2020 und 2021 deutlich./edh/kro Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.04.2020 / 07:55 / MEZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.04.2020 / 10:45 / MEZ Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Diermeier is ranked #2251 out of 6213 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Nordex with a $11.24 average price target, implying a 40.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.98 and a one-year low of $6.06. Currently, Nordex has an average volume of 541.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers. It also offers inspection and maintenance, inspection of safety equipment, repair service, spare part deliveries, modernization, technical enhancements, condition monitoring system, customer training, and remote monitoring and management. Nordex was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.